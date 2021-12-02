CHARLOTTE – Brittany Samuels dreamed of becoming a nurse since she was a little girl, but she has faced many obstacles, including two unsuccessful attempts at a nursing degree.
Samuels has not given up on her dream. She’s enrolled in a nursing scholarship program that is creating a pipeline of talented nurses while improving economic mobility and increasing diversity in the workforce.
More than 75 employees of Atrium Health and Novant Health have received, or are receiving, opportunities to become a registered nurse through programs facilitated by the ONE Charlotte Health Alliance.
Atrium Health and Novant Health both signed on to offer their programs in 2018.
In the three years since the initiative began, 36 participants have completed the scholarship program, nearly 90% of participants continue to work at the participating health systems and another 47 participants are currently enrolled in the program.
“With the flexibility of working a reduced schedule to focus on my studies, this scholarship program made it possible for me to achieve my goal of becoming a nurse,.” said Samuels, a Novant Health Upward Mobility RN Scholarship recipient. “In addition to the flexible work hours, the scholarship also provided invaluable mental health support, life navigation to help me process the challenges of life and career coaching that assisted me in identifying the steps I needed to take to advance my career. I completed the program in 2019 and have since gone on to complete my bachelor’s degree in nursing.”
Jennifer Awuruonye took advantage of the Atrium Health RN Educational Assistance Program.
“As a mother of four little kids, finances would have been my greatest setback in achieving my dream of becoming a nurse, but being a recipient of the Atrium Health RN Educational Assistance Program lifted this burden off my shoulders,” said Awuruonye, a registered nurse at Atrium Health. “Not only did they pay my tuition and supplies through school, but the physical and emotional support that I received from my coach was second to none. The coaches were there to listen and always circling around to ensure I had all the resources I needed to succeed. This program was a total package and I can beat my chest so hard to say that I became a registered nurse because of the support I received from Atrium Health.”
