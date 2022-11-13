CHARLOTTE – Charlotte native Mark Holoman is rejoining Foundry Commercial as partner and managing director of development and investments for the 15-year-old real estate services and investment firm.
Holoman’s first stint with the company began in 2015 when Foundry acquired the Charlotte and Raleigh offices of Cushman & Wakefield affiliate Thalhimer. During that time, he served in the role of managing director focused on office agency leasing and worked alongside Foundry Charlotte team members Meredith Ball, Brian Brtalik, Charles Jonas, Bill Simerville and Warren Snowdon, among others. A year later, Holoman was named senior vice president & managing director with Cousins Properties. In that role, he served as the market leader for Cousins’ Charlotte portfolio for six years.
“The opportunity to rejoin some of my closest friends and colleagues while gaining more experience in the red-hot industrial sector has been one of the most exciting mileposts in my career to date,” Holoman said.
“I’m thrilled to welcome a former partner and close friend back to Foundry. Mark and I will partner on Foundry’s active development pipeline here in Charlotte and expand Foundry’s coverage of other target markets,” added Bill Simerville, who has been leading the firm’s development activities in the Carolinas.
At Foundry, Holoman will be managing industrial development alongside Simerville, an area of growth and potential for the firm. In addition to its services business lines, Foundry’s Development and Investments platform has recorded $3.8 billion in total transactions to date, including $800 million in new investments this year.
“While ecommerce, last-mile and third-party logistics drove demand for industrial product pre-2020, it’s well known that the pandemic accelerated consumer desire to receive products quickly and inexpensively. As a result, new industrial product has struggled to keep pace with tenant demand,” said John Ball, Foundry’s Charlotte Market Leader. “Mark’s return to Foundry to augment and enhance our industrial platform comes at the perfect time, and we all look forward to working with him again.”
In his role with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Holoman was responsible for creating a new agency leasing platform from the ground up. Before that, he served as a senior vice president and transaction director for Bank of America in Charlotte and led commercial real estate transactions across a 20-million-square-foot portfolio.
Holoman serves as a board member for Charlotte Center City Partners and South End
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.