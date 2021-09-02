PINEVILLE – While many retailers are closing brick and mortar stores, Havertys is investing in its showroom presence in fast-growing markets, including its location at Carolina Place.
The 46,700-square-foot store recently underwent significant interior and exterior renovations to better serve customers. A grand reopening celebration begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 at 11500 Carolina Place Pkwy.
The remodeled store has an overall lighter and brighter feel that will help customers find the right selection of furniture and home decor. The renovation includes new LED lighting with warmer color temperatures typically used in the home, and a higher color rendering index which gives customers a more accurate look at the fabric color.
New LED fixtures inside and outside the store are more convenient and energy-efficient. Other updates include new carpet and luxury vinyl flooring, updates to guest services and a new exterior paint scheme.
“Our teams are excited to welcome customers to our updated, more modern store,” General Manager Ange Corder said. “We hope these renovations will make them feel more at home, so they can bring their vision of home to life.”
The remodeling at its Carolina Place store occurs as Havertys recently opened new stores at The Villages in Florida, Myrtle Beach, SC and later this year in Austin, Texas. Havertys has also invested in remodeling stores in other locations as well as in expanding capabilities in its distribution and warehouse network and multi-channel digital shopping experience.
The remodeled store is still centered on the best ways to help customers find the perfect fit for their home.
With an open layout and furniture arranged to inspire ideas, there is also a dedicated space for free consultations with Havertys in-home design service, H Design.
“This store has been part of the Pineville community since 1996,” CEO Clarence Smith said. “Havertys decided to make the significant investment to remodel the store so customers can furnish their homes exactly as they want. We have been in the retail business since 1885, offering exclusive merchandise with uncompromised craftsmanship and design. We are dedicated to creating long-lasting pieces that provide comfort and function for years to come.”
