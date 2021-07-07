CHARLOTTE – Harry’s Grille & Tavern, a full-service upscale casual restaurant, has signed a lease at Quail Corners Shopping Center for its second location.
The original restaurant, located within Steele Creek's Ayrsley Town Center, pays tribute to the person that has never met a stranger and fully embraces the moment. Harry’s Grille & Tavern is designed to carry the ambiance of a New York gastropub.
The menu will feature hand-crafted cocktails, a creative wine list and fresh, innovative food, such as blackened salmon tacos, hand-cut steaks, black label burger, signature salads and award-winning grilled cheese.
Construction on the 4,673 square feet of retail space located at 8426 Park Road (Suite 9), will start immediately with plans to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“We’ve been part of the Charlotte restaurant community since 2012 and continue to see our guests embrace Harry’s Grille & Tavern,” said Tyler Steele, chief operating officer of New Forum, who owns and operates the restaurant. “Our new location at Quail Corners is the perfect pairing of community and menu, and we could not be more excited to start serving our new friends.”
Quail Corners is a 110,179-square-foot neighborhood center redeveloped in 2012.
J. R. Dill, of J.R. Dill & Associates, represented the tenant on the lease transaction. Tracy Zart, at Kimco Realty, represented the landlord. New Forum is currently hiring for the new location. Visit www.newforum.net/careers to apply.
On the web: www.harrysgrilleandtavern.com.
