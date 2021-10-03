CHARLOTTE – Grit Box Fitness will fill a 2,940-square-foot ground-level retail space at The Line, a 16-story tower fronting the Rail Trail in the heart of South End.
The Charlotte center marks the first outside the kickboxing and strength training studio's two locations in Charleston, SC.
Grit Box's 45-minute, eight-round classes combine the intensity of kickboxing with the power of strength training into an experience that gives beginning and experienced fitness enthusiasts an effective workout.
“We’re bringing something completely new to the market,” founder Cody Cooper said. “We are excited to deliver a fitness experience that makes working out fun and exciting. We want everyone – beginner and advanced – to walk out of every class feeling more confident and motivated to get what they want out of life.”
Grit Box Fitness is expected to open in spring 2022.
“There has been a great deal of excitement around this property for quite some time, so it’s particularly fun to be able to announce one of the new tenants coming to The Line within the next few months,” said Keely Hines, vice president of Foundry Commercial. “The pure density in Charlotte’s South End – from both a residential and office standpoint – have made this a really attractive space for concepts looking to serve this population base.”
Anchored by craft-brewer Sycamore Brewing, The Line features 285,000 square feet of office space, 15,000-plus square feet of retail space, multiple rooftop terraces, and ground floor community access to the building’s restaurant and retail spaces.
The highly anticipated mixed-use tower is expected to be complete later this fall with retail and office openings spring 2022. On the web: www.TheLineCLT.com.
