CHARLOTTE – Greater Charlotte Oral & Facial Surgery recently adopted an approach to managing postsurgical pain without opioids known as multimodal pain management.
The new regimen uses a combination of non-opioid pain medications before, during and after surgery to control postsurgical pain while helping patients remain alert and comfortable during their recovery.
Part of the pain management regimen is EXPAREL, a numbing medication that is administered into the tissues around the surgical site to control pain and reduce the need for opioids.
Surgeons at Greater Charlotte Oral and Facial Surgery have been using EXPAREL, in combination with other non-opioid pain medications, in soft tissue procedures such as dental implants, extractions and wisdom tooth removal.
“Traditionally, opioid pain medications have been the first line of defense against postsurgical pain, despite causing side effects that can detract from a patient’s recovery experience,” said Dr. Amir Marashi, founder and medical director at Greater Charlotte Oral & Facial Surgery. “We are proud to be one of the first surgical providers in the region to adopt EXPAREL as part of an opioid-minimizing treatment strategy. EXPAREL is administered before patients even wake up from surgery. A single dose can help control their pain and may decrease their need for opioid medications, while providing a safe and smooth recovery process.”
On the web: www.greatercharlotteoralsurgery.com
