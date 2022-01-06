CONCORD – The 17th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show will return to the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord from Jan. 28 to 30 with the latest trends, products and services.
Guests will be able to stroll through a variety of garden and landscape displays created by local landscapers, shop for unique gifts and home accessories, sample a variety of local wines at Winery Row, receive advice from home improvement experts in a variety of areas, and shop for home décor, foods and sauces at The Marketplace.
Guests can meet one-one-one with local interior designer Anna Stowe to get value tips and learn new trends. Consultations can be scheduled here. Stowe will also give presentations throughout the show.
At the Main Stage, guests will hear from LaToya Faustin of She Built This City. Learn how the nonprofit empowers women of all ages in construction and manufacturing trades.
Show hours will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30. On-site parking is free. Concessions will be available.
Tickets for adults cost $9 at the door and $7 online. Tickets for children 12 and younger are free. On Jan. 28, adults 60 and older will receive free admission. Jan. 30 is Hero Day with all active and retired military, fire and police personnel receiving free admission with valid identification.
Visit www.charlottehomeandlandscapeshow.com for details.
