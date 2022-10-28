CHARLOTTE – Bank of America has named Grace Nystrum as the market executive for Charlotte.
Nystrum will be responsible for helping lead the bank’s local efforts across the community to connect businesses, families and individuals to the banking and investment resources that will help improve their financial lives.
Working closely with Bank of America Charlotte President Kieth Cockrell and the bank’s entire Charlotte market team, she will also oversee community partnerships, sponsorships and philanthropy.
Nystrum most recently led Bank of America’s Hispanic-Latino, Arts & Culture, among other strategic priorities within the company and greater Charlotte community. She will continue overseeing those efforts.
Prior to joining Bank of America, Nystrum served in numerous leadership roles at Saks Fifth Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Nystrum is active in the community both on behalf of Bank of America and personally. She serves on the City of Charlotte’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board, board chair of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce, and board member of Prospera USA, Carolina Small Business Development Fund and Charlotte Bilingual Preschool.
