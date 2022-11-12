AUBURN, N.Y., – Goulds Water Technology, a Xylem brand, announced this year’s recipients of the Goulds Professional Dealers Association scholarships.
$24,000 will be awarded to 16 students across the U.S.,including Keniston Mullis, of D.L. Mullis Well Drilling. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills.
As a resource for GPDA members, the scholarship highlights the company’s support and commitment to independent dealers. The scholarships will help students attain higher education at college or technical school.
“We are proud and honored to award this scholarship to 16 students every year in support of their higher education goals,” said Jen Manswell, demand generation manager, Residential & Agriculture of Xylem. “GPDA continues to provide value to its members, including supporting their students’ future success and professional development.”
