CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open its seventh new store of 2022 with a second location in Ballantyne on Nov. 18.
The grand opening of the new Ballantyne East store is an opportunity for the community to be among the first to experience the new location and shop for great deals while helping their neighbors improve their lives.
“Adding a second location in the Ballantyne neighborhood, makes shopping and donating even more convenient for our supporters in the area to repurpose their items and discover great finds that do good,” said Jose Luis, chief operating officer at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. “Our shoppers and donors play a vital role in driving the Goodwill mission, and we’re so grateful for their support.”
The nonprofit is expanding throughout the region to provide more opportunity for residents to reuse and repurpose items that help to create career opportunities for people in our region. Shopping and donations allow Goodwill to create job opportunities and fund career training and employment services that are offered at no cost.
This marks the nonprofit’s 31st store in the greater Charlotte region.
The new store in Ballantyne East brings 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic and fiscal impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting will begin at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 18 at 8622 Camfield St. Doors open for shopping at 10 a.m.
The first 100 guests in line will receive a free foldable shopping tote. Shoppers can look forward to prizes and giveaways, including the chance to find dozens of golden gift cards hidden throughout the store, pre-loaded with $5, $10 or $20.
