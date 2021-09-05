DENVER – Good Times Restaurants is showing its appreciation for employees by designating Tuesday, Sept. 7, as “Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”
The company is giving employees of the gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants will roll out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard.
“We are very excited to give back to our hard-working employees,” CEO Ryan Zink said. “The dedication and determination they have shown to get our brands to where they are today has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. We look forward to supporting our devoted team members by implementing all our new benefits and continuing to offer our engaging incentive program.”
Visit baddaddysburgerbar.com or goodtimesburgers.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.