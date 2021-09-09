CHARLOTTE – GOLFTEC has opened an instruction and club fitting center at 15235 John J Delaney Drive.
The 2,900-square-foot center has five teaching/practice bays along with a putting green.
It is staffed by a veteran team of coaches. They leverage GOLFTEC’s advanced motion tracker (OptiMotion), video analysis and launch monitors to help any student find the lesson plan best suited for their unique needs.
Students drop an average of seven strokes from their scores, according to the company.
GOLFTEC Ballantyne also features a custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student.
An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2020 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment, according to the company.
GOLFTEC Ballantyne Center Manager Darren Moses will oversee operations at the new facility. Moses graduated from the Golf Academy of America and has taught over 7,700 golf lessons with GOLFTEC.
Visit www.golftec.com or call 877-446-5383 to learn more.
