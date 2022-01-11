CHARLOTTE – Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council has launched the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, the time of year when Girl Scouts in the greater Charlotte area become entrepreneurs to power their own leadership opportunities.
The organization announced a new cookie, the Advetureful, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The newest cookie to join the likes of Samoas and Thin Mints was inspired by the adventures girls experience through the program.
“Through our cookie program, our Girl Scouts are acquiring life and business lessons that position them for success in the future,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “Each purchase literally powers adventures and experiences that shape them into strong women who will lead our community and our country in the near future.”
The program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they learn skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.
This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the web: www.hngirlscouts.org
