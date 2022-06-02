CHARLOTTE – H-T-L perma USA, a German-based manufacturer of single point lubrication systems, is expanding its corporate footprint and manufacturing operations in Charlotte.
The company will create more than 24 new positions and invest in a new campus that will house headquarters, production and warehousing operations.
H-T-L perma USA has operated a production facility in Charlotte for almost 30 years and employs about 60 people. The new positions will include a mix of engineers, sales and customer service, administrative and production roles.
“By expanding our facilities, we can reach our customers much faster, while streamlining our internal operations and cater to our growth plans,” said Johannes Kiesel, managing director. “We will have even greater control over the quality and cost of our products and can pass on these benefits to our employees, customers and the community.”
The new Charlotte facility will allow the company to cater to more customers in the U.S., but also intensify customer relationships in Canada and Latin America going forward. It will also serve as the cornerstone of a Go GREEN Initiative that includes operating the facility on net-zero annual energy consumption and switching the company’s vehicle fleet to all electric.
“With the new headquarters, we can give back to the environment and the community here in Charlotte, our home for almost 30 years, while coming a big step closer to fulfilling our vision in all the Americas,” Kiesel said. “I am very excited for the years to come and proud to break ground soon.”
Mayor Vi Lyles said Charlotte has a track record as a city where innovative companies can prosper and H-T-L perma USA is the latest success story.
“We are proud to be the new headquarters for a long-standing partner that is committed to improving environmental sustainability and growing its workforce with homegrown talent,” Lyles said.
Construction on the building and production facility will begin in 2022 with the inauguration scheduled for 2023.
“We are excited to partner with perma USA to bring new employment opportunities to the county as a continuation of our goal to building a thriving manufacturing sector to help bridge the economic mobility gaps in our community,” said George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.
The company received economic incentives from Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and North Carolina.
