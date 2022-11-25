CHARLOTTE – GardHouse – a Charlotte-based nonprofit that develops college students of color for employment – will host its Giving Tuesday community event on Nov. 29 with a call to action that addresses a growing area of concern for its participants: student debt.
Leaders will introduce a new scholarship program called The GardHouse Fund to provide student debt relief for its college seniors upon graduation.
“I was inspired by [billionaire investor] Robert F. Smith’s transformational gift a few years ago to Morehouse College students that paid off their student loan debt,” said Jonathan Gardner, founder and executive director of GardHouse. “I believe that GardHouse, and the community that supports us, can help alleviate some of that same burden our scholars face.”
More than half of college students leave school with debt, and those from historically underserved populations represent an even bigger student loan burden. GardHouse’s current 11 graduating seniors carry a total debt of $202,660. With its Giving Tuesday campaign kickoff, taking place at the Carole Hoefener Center and open to the public, GardHouse has set a goal to fundraise $22,000 by next spring. Donations will allow GardHouse to present at least $2,000 to each graduating student.
“One hundred percent of funding will go directly into the students’ pockets to help set them up for success,” Gardner said. “We know the statistics surrounding the long-term impacts for students of color who carry educational debt. GardHouse is committed to providing resources that bridge the gap for our scholars.”
Online donations can be made here.
GardHouse partners with Charlotte-area small businesses and nonprofits to provide paid internships at roughly $20 an hour and spans 16 weeks. The organization also offers financial literacy workshops for students throughout the academic semester led by corporate partners such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Ally and Commonwealth Charlotte.
