CHARLOTTE – Franny’s Farmacy Charlotte will celebrate its grand opening by giving a portion of proceeds and accepting donations on behalf of local first-responders and fire departments.
The company specializes in CBD and hemp products, including bath bombs, edibles, lip balm, lotions and pet treats. It has locations in Asheville, Hendersonville and Hickory.
CEO Franny Tacy is not only a hemp farmer, but she's also one of the founding members of a nonprofit called Women in Hemp.
The grand opening takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, as well as 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Franny’s Farmacy Charlotte, 2115 Southend Drive, Unit 105.
On the web: https://frannysfarmacy.com/
