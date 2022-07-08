CHARLESTON, S.C. – Frampton Construction Company LLC has promoted six team members to new positions.
David Oliphant, who joined Frampton in 2021, has been named senior superintendent. With nine years of industry experience, he is certified in first aid, silica safety and both 10 and 30-hour OSHA construction safety.
Keith Horton, Dan Moore and Kyle Shank have all been named senior project managers.
Horton and Shank both started with the firm as project managers. Shank started in Frampton’s Charlotte office in 2019. Horton joined Frampton’s Charleston office in 2020.
Moore, who began working in Frampton’s Charlotte office as project manager in 2019, has also been named a senior project manager. He served six years of service in the U.S. Army.
Zach Hollifield started with Frampton in 2019 as an assistant project manager and has now been named a project manager. Hollifield is based in the company’s Charleston office.
Ryan Colucci, previously a project engineer, has been promoted to assistant project manager in Frampton’s Charleston office.
