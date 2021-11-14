CHARLOTTE – Foundry Commercial recently delivered the 4600 Park Road building after at least $4 million in renovations.
The firm is handling leasing and management for the five-story building on the southwest corner of Park Road and Abbey Place. The building has 115,000 rentable square feet.
“As more people come back to the office environment, we’re seeing increased demand for properties within in-fill submarkets outside the Central Business District,” said Bill Simerville, managing director and principal for Foundry Commercial in Charlotte. “The renovation and resulting demand at 4600 Park Road reflect the desires of today’s tenants for suburban Class-A office space in close proximity to retail and housing options.”
Foundry returned the building to a mid-century modern design. Inside, renovations included the expansion and modernization of the first-floor lobby to include an amenity or “touch-down” space for tenants as well as a tenant conference center. Foundry also installed new carpet, lights and ceiling tiles, refreshed the paint scheme throughout and renovated the restrooms on the building’s upper floors. Exterior renovations included removing the stucco façade, replacing existing wall systems with modern glass and painting the exterior of the building.
Skin Pharm has signed on as the first new tenant in the updated building. The national cosmetic dermatology clinic is leasing 4,100 square feet.
“In 4600 Park, we were able to achieve our goal of finding a boutique-size office in a great location while also getting great views of Uptown and Park Road,” said Brad Griffin, chief operating officer of Skin Pharm. “We were impressed with the Foundry team’s vision for the renovation of the building, and we can’t wait to be a part of the Charlotte community.”
Want to lease?
Approximately 55,000 square feet is available, including a 24,000 square foot full-floor opportunity on the building’s top floor and another 20,000 square feet on the fourth floor. Building signage opportunities are also available.
Visit www.foundrycommercial.com/properties/office/4600-park.stml, or contact John Ball or Cody Sundberg at Foundry Commercial at 704-523-0272 for leasing information.
