CHARLOTTE – Foundry Commercial welcomed Rhett Batanides as vice president in Foundry’s Charlotte office.
He specializes in national tenant representation, leasing large high-end developments and land projects.
Tenants that Batanides has represented include 120% Lino, Ancho y Agave, Evereve, Fabrik, The Halal Guys, Icebox Cryotherapy, ICWG, Little Caesars, Mora Iced Creamery, RISE Southern Biscuits, Rocket Fizz, STK and Total Row Fitness. On the landlord side, he has participated in the leasing of over 1.5 million square feet of high-end retail space.
Prior to working in commercial real estate, Batanides served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. As an aircraft commander, he flew missions across the world, accomplishing various advanced directives of the U.S. Department of Defense.
A veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, Capt. Batanides earned multiple medals while safely executing an array of dangerous combat missions.
He is involved in veterans volunteer causes within the community, serving as the president of Veterans Homeless Shelter –Family Forum in Charlotte as well as a member of the Governor’s Working Group for Veterans. He is also a director of Support our Vets, which allocates funding to veteran-related charities.
