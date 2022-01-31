CHARLOTTE – Flying Biscuit Café invites customers to celebrate National Pancake Month at its south Charlotte locations.
In February, participating locations are bringing back their Red Velvet Pancakes with cream cheese frosting, topped with fresh strawberries. Additionally, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, all dine in guest will be treated to a free Chocolate Biscuit Bread Pudding, one per table.
Flying Biscuit Café has locations at 4241 Park Road and 7930A Rea Road.
