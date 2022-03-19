CHARLOTTE – Charles Flanary has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates as chief financial officer.
Flanary brings nearly 30 years of experience in accounting, management and analytics across many industries, including manufacturing and healthcare.
Prior to joining CEENTA, Flanary worked at Blue Ridge Cancer Center/US Oncology, Lakeview Healthcare and more recently at NeuroRestorative.
“We are pleased that Mr. Flanary is joining our roster with his extensive finance background in healthcare,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “As CEENTA continues to grow and expand its services and locations to serve the patients in the Carolinas, Mr. Flanary will ensure our financial stability.”
