CHARLOTTE – AEW Capital Management L.P. and Flagship Healthcare Trust, a Charlotte-based healthcare real estate investment trust, announced the formation of a joint venture and subsequent acquisition of eight ambulatory surgery centers across seven states.
This portfolio of centers includes 145,561 square feet of ambulatory surgery centers space and related medical office across seven states, including Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida.
“With AEW’s experience in the healthcare real estate sector, we believe our strategic partnership will significantly increase our reach and capacity to deliver ASC real estate solutions to physician groups, operators, and health systems,” Flagship CEO J. Brannen Edge III said. “We are excited to work with AEW who shares our commitment to strengthen our client relationships in the ASC sector and to focus on delivering value to all parties involved, investors, sellers and tenants alike. The acquisition of the first eight assets creates a strong foundation for our joint venture.”
