CHARLOTTE – First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, announced it has continued to enhance its support for clients in North Carolina with the hiring of three experienced commercial bankers.
Joining FNB as senior vice presidents, Michael Henderson and Krutesh Trivedi serve FNB’s Charlotte Region and Robert Weaver is part of the Raleigh-Durham Region team.
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Henderson, Trivedi and Weaver are responsible for lending, business development, relationship management and portfolio management for corporate clients.
Henderson joins FNB with nearly two decades of financial services experience, including roles at Wells Fargo, New Dominion Bank and BBVA. Henderson is a board member for Secured Finance Network of the Carolinas.
Trivedi brings leadership experience from PNC Bank, Capital Bank and SunTrust Bank as part of more than a decade he has spent in financial services. He serves as a board member for SmartStart of Mecklenburg County.
“FNB’s continued growth in North Carolina is made possible by the strong teams we have assembled throughout the state,” said Brad Jones, FNB’s executive vice president of commercial banking for the Carolinas.
