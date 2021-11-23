CINCINNATI – Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced a special payment of $1,250 for full-time employees who have provided essential banking services to customers through the ongoing pandemic. It is the second time the bank has recognized the work of these employees through a special payment program.
“Our employees have gone above and beyond to ensure that we continue to meet the financial needs of our customers – whether it is by phone or in-person,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp. “Our team has been working on site in our financial centers and office locations every day through the pandemic to serve customers. That has allowed us to keep 99% of our financial centers open. Our employees’ efforts to keep customers at the center have been remarkable, and I’m pleased we are able to show our appreciation by providing this special payment.”
Eligible front-line, full-time employees, including those in customer service and operations roles, who were in their role between May 10, 2020, and April 5, 2021, will receive their special payment at the end of November. Part-time employees in those roles during the same time period will receive $625. More than 7,500 employees will receive this special payment. Front-line employees also received special payments in April and May of 2020.
“As we have said time and again, we are appreciative and proud of our employees, and it is our ongoing commitment to support them in good times and in challenging times,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. “We especially want to thank those employees who have been front and center helping our customers during the pandemic.”
The special payment program is one of many new, competitive benefits that Fifth Third has implemented during the pandemic, including updates to time-away policies, a reload of available sick time, additional vacation days, increased paid medical appointment time and rewards in the Bank’s wellness program for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.