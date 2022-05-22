CINCINNATI – Fifth Third Bank has expanded its Early Pay program to include income received from gig work as well as some forms of government and retirement benefits, allowing customers access to their paychecks up to two days early.
”We want to make sure all of our customers have fast access to their liquidity, regardless of where they work,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bank. “You should have the same banking services regardless of whether you file a 1099, a W2 or are retired.”
Customers with a Fifth Third Momentum Checking account can automatically get their paycheck faster – up to two days early (after one direct deposit). Since Early Pay launched in 2021, hundreds of thousands of accounts have received their pay up to two days early.
Fifth Third also offers these perks:
• MyAdvance – Ability to advance funds of $50 or more against future qualified direct deposits, starting after the customer’s first direct deposit.
• Immediate Funds – Ability to receive instant availability for check deposits (a small fee is incurred).
• Extra Time – Additional time to make a deposit and avoid paying overdraft fees. Make a deposit any time before midnight Eastern Time on the business day after your account was overdrawn to bring a balance up to at least $0.
