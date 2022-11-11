CINCINNATI – Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is complementing its flagship 1.67% Cash/Back Card with the launch of a new lend-centric credit card that enhances and expands its Cash/Back lineup.
Fifth Third has announced a 1% Cash/Back Card, which will help solve everyday banking needs such as paying for purchases – big or small – paying bills, managing debt and handling unexpected expenses. It comes with an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months.
“The new 1% Cash/Back Card is truly for anything and everything,” said Howard Hammond, head of consumer banking at Fifth Third Bank. “Some may use it for the 0% APR so they can pay down debt, while others may want to use it for a large purchase. It’s an extremely versatile card and customers earn unlimited 1% cash back on all purchases no matter what, without restrictions and with no annual fee.”
Fifth Third created this new card to round out its offerings and ensure customers have the right credit card product to meet their wants and needs.
