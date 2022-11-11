CHARLOTTE – Segra announces Jason Maples has been named senior national account executive.
He will be charged with strengthening the carrier sales team to serve the wireless internet service provider and hyperscaler segments.
With more than two decades in the telecommunications industry, Maples’ experience spans residential, commercial and carrier verticals; as well as government partnerships, rural broadband expansion, and grant applications at the federal and state level.
He has served the industry as an independent contractor, vice president of sales and marketing with BalsamWest FiberNET, and in various positions on the carrier sales team with Charter Communications.
Among his accomplishments at Charter, Maples managed two of the company’s largest accounts and developed a regional carrier partnership that led to the creation of a new product line and, ultimately, the acquisition of the partner.
“Jason’s deep, well-rounded industry experience will definitely benefit our customers as we assist them to expand, grow and manage their businesses,” Segra Chief Revenue Officer Ed Aaronson said. “The WISP and Hyperscaler spaces are dynamic high growth segments in the market. Segra already plays well in both of these segments, and with the addition of Jason, we will be positioned to provide even more support to these customers.”
