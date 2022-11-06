CHARLOTTE – Fetch is now available in Charlotte.
The peer-to-peer truck rental company enables instant contactless truck rentals.
Fetch offers box trucks, cargo vans, and pickup trucks on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. It enables customers to skip the counter and unlock their rental truck or van from their mobile device.
“At Fetch, we’re committed to creating the most effortless means of accessing a truck on demand,” CEO Adam Steinberg said. “Given the expansive economic growth across Florida, we’re thrilled to bring Fetch’s unique, contactless truck rental to Charlotte.”
On the web: https://fetchtruck.com/city/charlotte/truck-rental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.