MINT HILL – Michael O’Connor is excited to move into The Courtyards at Mint Hill. He was among those celebrating the community’s groundbreaking Aug. 6 off Idlewild and Hooks roads.
O’Connor and his wife considered three or four neighborhoods for their upcoming move from the Waverly area. They went back and forth between The Courtyards on Lawyers Road or The Courtyards at Mint Hill. Both are under development by Epcon Communities.
“We’ve been looking at Epcon for a while,” O’Connor said. “They’ve got a really good name across the world. A friend of ours bought maybe a year ago. Their house is remarkable.”
O’Connor said the floor plans made the difference in going with The Courtyards at Mint Hill.
Epcon offers four floor plans within the community, ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 square feet. The largest floor plan, the Provenance, has two first-floor owner’s suites and has spacious gathering areas designed for entertaining.
The Provenance, which is unique to this community, starts at $600,000.
Another buyer, who lives near the site, told The Weekly they were drawn to the smaller community and a wooded lot.
Epcon Communities has already sold 12 homes within The Courtyards at Mint Hill.
“This community is going so fast,” said Sam Crowe, regional sales manager.
Epcon Communities has eight communities in the Charlotte region, including The Courtyards on Chestnut Lane, which has been approved but is waiting on Union County to resolve sewer capacity issues.
Justin Hicks, who works in new homes sales with Epcon Communities, said The Courtyards at Mint Hill continues the brand’s tradition of offering active 55-plus neighborhoods with a low maintenance lifestyle.
Luxury ranch homes will share a central park area with walking trails and a pavilion overlooking a fountain pond, he added.
“It’s a boutique community,” Hicks said. “Not a lot of homebuilders do that. It allows us to buy land in prime areas, because it’s a smaller parcel of land versus a 500-lot community.”
Epcon Communities initially planned to offer upwards of 53 homes in the neighborhood, but the homebuilder reduced that over time based on community feedback. Mint Hill commissioners were appreciative of the reduction in density and granted Epcon Communities the rezoning needed to allow the project to move forward in September 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.