CHARLOTTE – Jasmine Hathaway was naturally a color coder – a detailed-oriented person who lived by the calendar. But when she lost her husband to cancer a few years ago, she began to feel overwhelmed.
“If someone like me who is extremely organized and capable is really struggling,” she thought, “I can’t imagine what it’s like for people who struggle with time management and organization on a regular basis.”
Seeing an opportunity to help others through major transitions in their lives, Hathaway launched Compass Coordinators. She guides people through the painful ordeals of losing a loved one or going through a divorce.
She is similar to a wedding coordinator – someone who can relieve some of the stress people feel while ensuring important tasks don’t fall through the cracks.
Hathaway said her services are not a substitute for attorneys, but there are a lot of tasks that fall in between the work that attorneys, financial advisors and therapists are best suited to do. These tasks may include gathering documentation, making phone calls and closing accounts.
Hathaway recently received a sign that her venture was heading in the right direction. She was one of two first-prize winners of Ally Financial’s Daring to Disrupt contest, ensuring she receives $15,000 in prize money and mentorship from TM Studio, Ally’s concept testing and innovation team.
Ally Financial launched the contest to empower female entrepreneurs with funding to help them build their businesses. The company says venture funding for women-led startups decreased from 2.8% in 2019 to 2.3% today.
“There are limited funding options for service-based businesses, so this is a great opportunity for me to invest in a lot of marketing and make sure the word gets out that the service exists,” Hathaway said. “I want people to know about it when they need it.”
Hathaway submitted a video explaining her business and how she’d use the money. A panel of judges, including TV journalist Katie Couric, picked winners based on innovation and how they disrupt industries.
“Because I’m so passionate about it, when I’m not working on the business or talking to people about the business, I’m thinking about it all the time,” she said. “I’m just so fired up about it. I’m grateful being able to spend this time building Compass Coordinators. It offers me the flexibility to be with my daughter.”
Need help navigating?
Compass Coordinators offers a free consultation to discuss your specific needs. Visit www.compasscoordinators.com or call 980-263-9109 for details.
