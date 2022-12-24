CHARLOTTE – Empire Portfolio Group will celebrate the grand opening of a new Orangetheory Fitness studio Dec. 30 at 1813 Matthews Township Pkwy, Suite B.
The studio will offer new member specials throughout January, giving people a chance to try out the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise as a founding member. The studio will feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment with a large lobby area to encourage community members to socialize before and after class.
Sixty-minute group workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power. The studio will also have Orangetheory’s new personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real-time to improve individual performance results.
The studio treadmills and rowers are integrated with OTconnect technology, a proprietary platform that highlights each member’s total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour and total moving time as part of the Orangetheory Fitness mobile app.
Orangetheory Fitness was originally introduced to Charlotte in 2014. Since then, its footprint has grown to 13 locations
“Over the past few years, the Charlotte area has shown us its dedication to wellness and a healthy lifestyle,” Empire CEO Adam Krell said. “That’s why we can't wait for residents of Matthews, regardless of their fitness level, to become part of the Orangetheory family and start seeing results from the science-backed, high-energy workout.
