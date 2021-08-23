CHARLOTTE – Emmy Squared Pizza is bringing Detroit-style pizza to Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood early September.
Previously occupied by retail stores, the brand’s renovated, 4,800-square-foot space emulates existing locations in New York, the D.C. area, Philadelphia, Louisville, Ky., Nashville and Atlanta.
Opening for dine-in, takeout and delivery, Emmy Squared will serve its signature square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy “frico” crust pizza alongside its menu of sandwiches, salads and appetizers.
“Our team is dedicated to engraining ourselves in the local culture and getting involved in every way we can – with inclusivity, community and hospitality at the forefront of our mission,” said Emily Hyland, partner and co-founder, who recently relocated to Charlotte’s South End neighborhood from New York City.
Outdoor seating will be available in the previously unutilized alley space behind the restaurant as part of renovations. Additional elements include a semi-buyout option for private parties and a common table for community dining.
Detroit-style pizzas include Colony² with pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey; The Emmy with banana peppers, red onion, ranch and side sauce; and the MVP with house-made vodka sauce, red sauce and garlic parsley pesto. Gluten-free options are available.
Emmy Squared Charlotte’s menu will feature a specialty pizza inspired by the Queen City as well as beers from its neighbors, Pilot Brewing Company, Resident Culture Brewing Company, Protagonist NoDa, Wooden Robot Brewery, Divine Barrel Brewing and Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company. Wine and signature cocktails will be available.
Emmy Squared will be located at 1508 Central Ave.
On the web: www.emmysquaredpizza.com
