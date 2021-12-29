CHARLOTTE – Dunkin’ is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide 25,000 vouchers for a free medium iced coffee and a classic donut for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in North Carolina.
Throughout January, donors will receive a voucher for a free medium iced coffee and a free classic donut, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Charlotte region, while supplies last. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash.
“As the pandemic wears on into the New Year, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Angela Powley, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross. “Our collaboration with Dunkin’ allows us to thank our donors with a special gift this January and helps ensure blood products are available for patients.”
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
“Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community during this time of need,” said Melissa Goulette, field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “We are excited to once again team up with the American Red Cross and hope that by providing donors with a free medium iced coffee and donut, Dunkin’ will encourage the Charlotte community to stop by a donation center and roll up a sleeve to help save lives.”
