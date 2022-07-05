Duke Energy to fund new Jules Accelerator clean-tech camp for students

CHARLOTTE – The Duke Energy Foundation will fund a program that will allow college students to help energy startups.
The foundation recently awarded $96,000 to Joules Accelerator, which works to connect early stage climate startups with the energy network.
“Duke Energy has been a long-time supporter of Joules Accelerator,” said Brian Savoy, Duke Energy’s chief strategy and commercial officer. “This grant will bring students into the program to help energy startups integrate cleantech programs in our local areas.”
The grant will support the creation and deployment of a new program – Joules Camp. Six student interns will work alongside energy startups to provide sustainable energy solutions for communities throughout the Carolinas.
A student intern will work with each pilot effort to improve resiliency and sustainability for a community, provide revenue for small businesses and provide a comprehensive “Joules Camp Story” that showcases how the funding is benefiting the community.
“These are the early days of what we’re now calling Cleantech 2.0,” says Bob Irvin, executive director of Joules Accelerator. “Today, we see an explosion of interest in meeting climate goals through corporate innovation, venture capital investment, university and national laboratory research and national policy initiatives. Our focus is providing early-stage entrepreneurs with the right advisory team to gain market traction in the Carolinas.”
The camp will ensure at least one-half of interns are from underrepresented backgrounds and half the pilot communities are underserved.
