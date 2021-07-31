CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy reached a significant milestone with the 144-megawatt Pflugerville Solar facility coming online in Travis County, Texas. It now owns, operates or purchases more than 10,000 MW of solar and wind energy throughout the U.S. from both its regulated and nonregulated businesses.
Duke Energy renewables portfolio includes nearly 200 sites in 22 states, with over 1,000 megawatts of new projects under construction throughout the country, including Florida, Texas and the Carolinas.
At peak output, the company’s current renewables portfolio capacity generates enough energy to serve the equivalent of approximately 2.4 million homes and businesses.
“Renewables are playing a major role as we make strong progress toward our ambitious climate goals of at least 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050,” said Brian Savoy, Duke Energy’s executive vice president, chief strategy and commercial officer. “This next decade will be our biggest ever, and we’re well on our way to exceeding our decarbonization goals by growing our renewables portfolio to 16 GW by 2025 and 24 GW by 2030.”
