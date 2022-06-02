CHARLOTTE – Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day with free donuts.
On June 3, every in-store guest will receive one cinnamon sugar donut. Both the Charlotte Kenilworth Commons and Huntersville locations will participate in the free donut promotion.
“National Donut Day is here, and this year we’re offering our guests a way to celebrate with us,” said André Walters, co-owner of the franchises. “We know that we’ll be sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles throughout Charlotte with free donuts.”
