CHARLOTTE – Duck Donuts locations in Charlotte and Huntersville continue the company’s sixth annual national Quack Gives Back Campaign by supporting Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program, a Nashville-based nonprofit that helps alleviate fear and anxiety in children undergoing cancer treatment.
On Sept. 29, both locations will donate 100 donuts with yellow icing, the color representing childhood cancer awareness, to children and families of the oncology and sickle-cell unit at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.
Throughout the month, Duck Donuts’ invites guests to round up their change to the nearest dollar when they order in-shop or donating one dollar or more when ordering online. The Chemo Duck Program is a unique educational program that includes a 12-inch, soft “Chemo Duck” used for medical play therapy, a bilingual companion overview book, an activity book and an educational DVD that includes a cartoon about the program.
“We cannot begin to imagine what these brave children battling cancer go through on a day-to-day basis and it is important to be there for them in any way we can,” said Andre Walters, co-owner and managing member of Duck Donuts’ Charlotte and Huntersville locations. “We are proud to share a donut with each of them and are happy to continue supporting Levine Children’s Hospital while partnering with Gabe’s Chemo Duck organization for a sixth year, helping provide huggable hope to the communities we serve.”
The fundraising campaign takes place each September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and 100% of donations will directly go support children’s hospitals in communities the franchise locations serve. Over the past six years, Duck Donuts’ guests have helped raise $260,000 to date.
“We appreciate Duck Donuts for delivering such a sweet treat and lending a helping hand to provide comfort for our cancer patients and their families, said Carrie Keuten, group & event coordinator at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. “We are so grateful for the support we get from Duck Donuts.”
