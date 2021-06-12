CHARLOTTE – Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire 50 new team members throughout the greater Charlotte area to join their management team.
Open positions include shift managers, assistant managers and manager-in-training positions that eventually lead to general manager careers. All management positions start at $15 or more an hour.
“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Mack Patterson, a Charlotte-area Domino’s franchisee. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers.”
Visit jobs.dominos.com to apply.
