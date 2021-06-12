CHARLOTTE – Dickens Mitchener has welcomed nine Realtor/brokers to its team.
These agents include Gabi Culpepper, Selma Fox, Zach Lee, Ruthie Lovejoy, Sarah Machann, Ann Stuart Mitchener, Leslie Mueller, Cristina Poole and Hunter Rogers.
The Dickens Mitchener team is comprised of more than 100 real estate professionals.
Visit www.Dickensmitchener.com for details
