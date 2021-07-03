CHARLOTTE – A listing represented by Aubrey Grier, of Dickens Mitchener, has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
The month-long promotion on HGTV.com showcases homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes.
The Dickens Mitchener listing was selected by HGTV’s editors as a finalist in the Homes with a History category.
This private, light-filled 100-year estate is in the Dilworth neighborhood. A $6 million renovation maintains all of the original charm while updating the floor plan for a relaxed modern lifestyle. The home was restored from top to bottom, inside and out all while improving the integrity of the original structure. The entire floor-plan was reimagined to ensure the comfort and convenience for everyday living or entertaining.
Tour the 66 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for your favorites. Nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International.
A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received. An overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes. Each winning home will receive exposure on HGTV.com.
Visit dickensmitchener.com for details about Dickens Mitchener.
