CHARLOTTE – Dentsply Sirona will extend its partnership with TeamSmile into 2023 to ensure underprivileged children have access to much-needed dental care.
As part of the continued partnership, TeamSmile, with Dentsply Sirona as key sponsor, will host a free dental clinic to provide children no-cost dental care and the chance to meet Carolina Panthers players Nov. 29 at Bank of America Stadium.
This is a key initiative the company takes as part of its sustainability program called BEYOND – Taking Action for a Brighter World.
“Partnerships like the one we have with TeamSmile are vital to driving real change in the dental industry and creating healthy smiles,” said Cherée Johnson, chief legal officer at Dentsply Sirona. “We are privileged to have the opportunity to give back to our community in which we work and live.”
Dentsply Sirona’s partnership with TeamSmile began in 2019 and is part of the company’s commitment to achieve 25 million smiles by 2025. Dentsply Sirona is now a national partner to the nonprofit and has provided financial support, donated equipment and volunteer support at events as well as a recent $25,000 donation this year.
In December 2021, more than 100 children in need benefited from free dental clinic. Organizers are expecting over 200 children this year. Carolina Panthers players and Dentsply Sirona employees will serve as volunteers. Youth attendees will receive dental care including free dental check-ups and treatment as well as free oral health education.
“Dentsply Sirona really stepped up to the plate in 2021 with the donation of the missing handpieces – we couldn’t run our hygiene program without them,” said John McCarthy, executive director at TeamSmile. “With high-quality equipment, partnerships with dental professionals, and participation from local sports teams, we can help make children smile in more ways than one.”
TeamSmile partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to underserved children in communities. On the web: https://teamsmile.org/
