CHARLOTTE – Dentsply Sirona is investing more than $10 million in Charlotte to establish an innovation center focused on dental research, procedural innovation and new product development.
The new center significantly expands Dentsply Sirona’s footprint in Charlotte, adding nearly 60,000 square feet of laboratory space, conference rooms, offices and an innovation showroom.
“Charlotte provides an excellent framework for innovation to thrive,” CEO Don Casey said. “Our new innovation center brings together comprehensive R&D capabilities in a single location so that we can promote collaboration, accelerate innovation and deliver even better products for our customers and their patients.”
The center is expected to add jobs to the area. The company employs 300 people in the greater Charlotte area. Its other flagship innovation centers are in Germany and Sweden.
Located at the Water Ridge Office Park, the center is a short distance from the company’s global headquarters at 13320-B Ballantyne Corporate Place. The property is owned by New York Life, with leasing and management provided by Foundry Commercial.
Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is also undergoing a multi-million-dollar expansion of its dental academy, which offers continuing education courses to dentists. Training space at the headquarters will increase by 50% and feature two new laboratories and two training rooms spanning 15,000 square feet.
The company now has approximately 140,000 square feet total of office and training space at its headquarters location.
