HOUSTON, Texas -- David Weekley Homes recently partnered with 19 nonprofits through the company’s CARE Build Month projects.
Team members across the country volunteered more than 2,100 hours to complete a variety of projects that benefitted more than 900 people. Projects included building beds and ramps, constructing a green house and planters, stuffing backpacks with school supplies and much more.
Several of the company’s local divisions, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Tampa and the corporate office partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and other organizations to build beds for children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor. In addition to constructing and delivering over 600 beds, teams also collected bedding and toiletries from their communities.
The project was an initiative of the company’s CARE program, which is a charitable and volunteer program that partners team members, homeowners, homebuyers and community partners with nonprofits to make a positive impact in the lives of everyone it touches and in all the communities it builds through its purpose, Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.