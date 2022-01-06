CHARLOTTE – Crescent Communities announced the completion of construction and sale of its industrial project Lakemont Logistics Center and two surrounding land parcels.
The two buildings and land parcels are both located in Fort Mill. This completion caps off a successful year of growth for Crescent Communities’ Industrial portfolio, alongside the recent sale of Stateline Logistics Center (also in Fort Mill).
“The Fort Mill area is poised for continued exponential growth in the years to come, and we’re proud to continue creating excellent options like Lakemont Logistics Center for companies looking to move into the market,” said Bryan Blythe, managing director of industrial at Crescent Communities’ Commercial division. “This completion and sale caps off an impactful year of sales and new projects for our industrial team in growing markets across the Southeast. We look forward to continuing the momentum in 2022.”
Lakemont Logistics Center consists of two industrial buildings, Lakemont Logistics Center 1 and 2, offering 149,730 and 142,089 square feet of space, respectively. The two buildings are 100% leased.
Situated at the corner of Carowinds Blvd and Springhill Farm Road on 27 acres of land, both buildings are suited for warehousing, distribution or light manufacturing.
Crescent Communities has an industrial portfolio totaling $645 million and over 12 million square feet of completed, under construction, or planned projects. Its industrial projects currently under construction or recently sold include Stateline Logistics Center (Fort Mill), The Yield (Holly Springs), and Lakeland North Business Center (Lakeland, Florida).
