CHARLOTTE – The team behind Charlotte restaurants such as The Crunkleton and Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor is opening Rosemont Market and Wine Bar within Elizabeth on Seventh.
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar serves as the first retail tenant in the forthcoming mixed-use community in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood, according to Crescent Communities.
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar will offer breakfast, lunch, coffee, wine and beer, plus full-service dinner, market items, catering capabilities and grab-and-go meals. Designed as a gathering space, it will have 60-plus seats to accommodate indoor dining and 40-plus more on the patio. Half of the space will be dedicated to the market concept.
“Our team loves the Elizabeth neighborhood and is eager to extend our footprint there, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to do so in partnership with Crescent Communities,” said Blake Thompson, of Red Mountain Management, a parent company of Rosemont Market and Wine Bar. “We named this concept after the Elizabeth neighborhood. Our team chose Rosemont because it’s the name of one of the original subdivisions in Elizabeth – in fact, it’s the one that this location faces directly across Caswell.”
Elizabeth on Seventh includes three floors of creative office space, top floor views of Uptown, several outdoor balconies and patio space on the ground floor. Elizabeth on Seventh also offers additional ground floor retail opportunities with parking and outdoor dining spaces along a walkable street.
“We are excited that Rosemont Market and Wine Bar will be joining Elizabeth on Seventh,” said Elizabeth McMillan, project executive at Crescent Communities' commercial business unit. “It will provide a variety of much-needed food and beverage offerings to the neighborhood and our future office tenants.”
