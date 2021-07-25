CHARLOTTE – CP Group has acquired Harris Corners, a 370,000-square-foot office campus.
The acquisition is a joint venture between CP Group and Siguler Guff, a private equity investment firm in New York.
The Class A office park comprises two five-story buildings and one four-story building.
“Charlotte has long been among the fastest-growing markets in the country and we are excited to add Harris Corners to our growing portfolio,” said Chris Eachus, partner at CP Group. "Harris Corners is a first-class property and we look forward to capitalizing on our operating expertise to ensure it remains among the city's most sought-after office locations."
Following the acquisition, CP Group will execute a targeted enhancement program to common areas and amenities.
Built between 2000 and 2006, Harris Corners includes a conference facility, tenant lounge with grab-and-go café, fitness center, food truck program and beautiful central courtyard. The property is also home to a newly constructed Courtyard/Residence Inn and multiple restaurants offering walkable lunch options.
"Harris Corners provides a best-in-class office environment for many companies who have chosen to call it home," said Scott Barr, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with those firms by adding Harris Corners to our portfolio.”
CP Group, formerly known as Crocker Partners, is one of the country's premier owner-operators and developers of commercial real estate. The organization employs nearly 200 employees and claims a portfolio spanning more than 14 million square feet.
