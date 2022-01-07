CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare has expanded into the heart of Charlotte. A new, portable COVID-19 testing and vaccination trailer is offering those services in Uptown Charlotte.
The portable trailer, which officially opened Jan. 3, is located near the intersection of Tryon and Fourth streets.
“We are thrilled to serve the center of our beautiful, vibrant city,” StarMed Healthcare CEO Michael Estramonte said. “StarMed has provided COVID-19 care for many people in the Charlotte area and now we are making it convenient for those who live, work and visit the center of the city. We want people to team with StarMed Healthcare to stay vigilant against the virus.”
COVID-19 tests are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week at the new location. Vaccines are available Monday through Friday, also 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The COVID-19 testing is done outside, under an awning attached to the trailer. Patients receive their vaccinations inside the trailer. StarMed Healthcare has all three types of vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Walk-ups to the site are welcome, but StarMed asks that patients register beforehand at https://starmed.care.
