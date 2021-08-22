CHARLOTTE – Dr. David Coviak has joined Greater Charlotte Oral & Facial Surgery this month.
Coviak completed his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Ascension St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital following receipt of his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University and completion of a year of general surgery training.
Following completion of his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Michigan, Coviak completed a general practice residency at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital, where he focused on the care of medically compromised patients in the hospital setting.
He is board-eligible for the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and is a member of the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, American College of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, and American Dental Association. Coviak maintains certification in BLS, ACLS, PALS and ATLS.
“The entire GCOFS team is honored to have Dr. Coviak join us,” said Dr. Amir Marashi, founder and medical director. “We look forward to adding his skills to our exceptional team, which is focused on providing the highest level of surgical care for our community.”
