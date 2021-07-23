MONROE – In the mid 1980s, N.C. Cooperative Extension established the Union County Farmers Market with USDA grant money. In more recent years the Extension has found new ways to revive the farmers market and bolster local food industries.
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a partnership between N.C. State University and N.C. A&T State University, as well as federal, state and local governments. They have a local office in every N.C. county.
In Monroe, the farmers market grew, shrank and is now growing again – thanks to the extension's new local foods coordinator for Union County, Jessica Honeycutt, who addressed county commissioners July 19.
“Despite the amount of growth we generated, we were still only reaching a very small population of our county,” Honeycutt said. “We only had one central location. We were open one to two days a week, allowing four to five hours of shopping.”
In partnership with Wingate University, N.C. Cooperative Extension did some research, conducting surveys with Union County's residents and market shoppers via social media and e-mail, as well as in public.
“We found that there were three things necessary for us to continue to grow,” Honeycutt said. “More convenient locations, more convenient hours, and an increase in product selection.”
To answer that first issue, the extension partnered with the Stallings Parks and Recreation Department to expand market locations there and better reach western Union County.
"Beyond our market expansion, we began connecting local producers with local restaurants through the Union County Food Hub," Honeycutt said. "Through purchasing ingredients, we are able to provide a fresher, unique and overall better quality product for the community. And the value of this connection is we are able to keep more money in Union County."
Vice chairman Dennis Rape said, "It is part of economic development, but nobody really thinks about it."
Honeycutt explained how increasing locations and hours for the market has been increasing selection, too. She mentioned fresh-cut flowers, gourmet mushrooms and organic options.
The extension determined Union County could benefit from more than just a farmers market though. One new resource they presented is the Union County Local Foods & Products website, where you can find recipes, instructional videos and other info on shopping local: sites.google.com/ncsu.edu/unionlocalfoods.
You can also download the NC Visit Farms app to keep up with special events, tours, trails, markets and more.
Rachael Holzman used to intern with the extension, but now she's working with Monroe-Union County Economic Development as a project manager and marketing coordinator.
Holzman said agribusiness has always been a main tenet of the economic development work plan.
“By integrating our efforts with Union County Cooperative Extension, we're hoping to give agribusiness a more holistic view,” she said. “We're calling this project the Food Systems Initiative.”
Essentially an ongoing series of inspired field trips, the Food Systems Initiative is a Monroe-Union County Economic Development campaign to visit what Holzman called "various geographically different food system program leaders" in North Carolina.
So far they've visited the N.C. Food Innovation Lab in Kannapolis; Weaver Street Market and Piedmont Food Processing Center in Orange County; AgHC and the Economic Development Office in Henderson County; and Blue Ridge Food Ventures in Buncombe.
Their research sparked interest in potentially creating a new facility for the county.
"We found there's a need for a physical processing center and a commercial kitchen, as well as a need for substantial cold storage space," Holzman said, "all of which is a justification for a dedicated food industrial park in Union County."
