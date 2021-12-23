MONROE – The Union County Chamber and South Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Center are launching the Union County Minority Business Makeover Contest in January to provide a local small business with the opportunity to win a makeover.
The winner will receive up to 50-hours of professional services from top consultants valued at $8,000.
“Creating a thriving community means increasing access to resources so everyone can participate in a growing economy,” said Pat Kahle, president of the Union County Chamber. “The chamber is proud to partner with SPCC’s Small Business Center to develop focused programming for minority-owned small businesses in our community.”
Services will include:
• Accounting and tax advisory services by TL Turner Group
• Human resources services by Employers Advantage
• Marketing and sales strategy by Digimatiq Marketing
• Strategic and business plan optimization by Effició
• Website assessment by Groopwork
Minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and this contest will offer a catalyst for growth and continued success for the winning business.
“There is work to be done to bridge gaps in resources and financial inequities particularly for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous-owned small businesses and this contest is the first step toward providing targeted resources for minority-owned businesses in our community,” explains Renee Hode, director of the SPCC Small Business Center. “Together the chamber and SPCC will continue to develop targeted programs to increase equality and equity in small business.”
How it works:
• Businesses that meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
• Located in the Union County, North Carolina
• Business is 51% owned and actively managed by a racial minority
• Business has been legallyoperating for at least 1 month
• Business is not a franchise
The contest entry period spans Jan. 17 and closes on Feb. 7. The winner will be announced on Feb. 18.
On the web: www.unioncountycoc.com/ucmb/.
